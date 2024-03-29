Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.09.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MPC stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.50. 6,064,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.54. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $203.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

