Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading Up 1.1%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)'s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.38 and last traded at $47.31. Approximately 393,263 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 346,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 945.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

