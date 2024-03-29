Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 4%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 21,136,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 32,725,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

