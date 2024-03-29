Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.63

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 13751708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $19.05 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 228,359 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 411,188 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,281,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 735,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 273,526 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

