La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) Short Interest Down 27.1% in March

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the February 29th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
La Rosa Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ LRHC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 14,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. La Rosa has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76.
La Rosa Company Profile
