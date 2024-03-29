La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) Short Interest Down 27.1% in March

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the February 29th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

La Rosa Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRHC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 14,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. La Rosa has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76.

Get La Rosa alerts:

La Rosa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; franchises real estate brokerage agencies, and trains its sales agents to provide residential property management services to owners of single-family residential properties.

Receive News & Ratings for La Rosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Rosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.