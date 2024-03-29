KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the February 29th total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of KWESST Micro Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KWESST Micro Systems during the third quarter worth about $140,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KWESST Micro Systems by 40.4% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 556,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in KWESST Micro Systems by 91.1% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 283,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 135,239 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KWESST Micro Systems during the third quarter worth about $239,000. 21.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KWESST Micro Systems Stock Performance

KWE remained flat at $1.26 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,119. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.42. KWESST Micro Systems has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

About KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems ( NASDAQ:KWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. KWESST Micro Systems had a negative net margin of 1,045.44% and a negative return on equity of 289.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that KWESST Micro Systems will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

