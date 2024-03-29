Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $120.84

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $120.84 and last traded at $119.07, with a volume of 43552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 885.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kura Sushi USA

In other news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $1,283,125.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $150,092.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 321,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth $2,991,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

