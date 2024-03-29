Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Trading Down 0.2%

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 128.40 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 128.40 ($1.62). Approximately 2,819,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 980,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.60 ($1.63).

Kin and Carta Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.70. The stock has a market cap of £222.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1,169.09 and a beta of 1.37.

About Kin and Carta

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, data and AI, intelligent experiences, managed, and strategy and innovation services. It serves agriculture, digital, financial services, healthcare, industrial, insurance, private equity, public, and retail sectors.

