Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.44

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.44 and last traded at $88.20, with a volume of 146042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KALU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.94. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALU. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,012,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,886,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after buying an additional 106,312 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

