JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.51

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.51 and last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 34085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $745.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000.

About JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

