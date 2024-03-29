JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Shares Down 1.2%

JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 207.50 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 208 ($2.63). 257,165 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 208,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210.50 ($2.66).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 204.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 220.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 11.22. The company has a market capitalization of £174.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3,500.00 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a GBX 2.76 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s payout ratio is currently -18,333.33%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

