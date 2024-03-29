Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.79

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.79 and last traded at $36.92, with a volume of 28958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

Jardine Matheson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.