iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.28 and last traded at $44.23. Approximately 6,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.05.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95.

Get iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHYG. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $819,000. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 140,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 24,142 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,160,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

