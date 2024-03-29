iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ) Trading Up 1%

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$31.89 and last traded at C$31.89. Approximately 15,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 16,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.58.

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.08.

