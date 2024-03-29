iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Hits New 52-Week High at $186.14

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $186.14 and last traded at $186.11, with a volume of 458999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.25.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.96. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,684,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,253 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,190,000 after purchasing an additional 351,478 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
