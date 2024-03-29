iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.44. 1,736,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,385. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.55 and its 200-day moving average is $75.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.22 and a 52 week high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

