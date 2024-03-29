iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $121.71

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.71 and last traded at $121.65, with a volume of 365779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.63.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.97 and its 200 day moving average is $113.27.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
