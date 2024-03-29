iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.71

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.71 and last traded at $75.67, with a volume of 115693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,005,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

