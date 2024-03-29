iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.71

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.71 and last traded at $75.67, with a volume of 115693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.92.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

