iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $124.25

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $124.25 and last traded at $124.14, with a volume of 223171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 122,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

