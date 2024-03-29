iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.64

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.64 and last traded at $90.64, with a volume of 13701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.49.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $582.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

