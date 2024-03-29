iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.09

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.09 and last traded at $34.09, with a volume of 1676340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 659.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,079,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,174,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,405,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,429,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,009,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,351,000 after acquiring an additional 96,098 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,877,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,395 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.