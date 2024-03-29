iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.61

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.61 and last traded at $76.61, with a volume of 26535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.63.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $926.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average is $69.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 37,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,142,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

