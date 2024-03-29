iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.86

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 232161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1345 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 65,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,911,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.