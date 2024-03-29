iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,200 shares, an increase of 254.4% from the February 29th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 409,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,158. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1345 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
