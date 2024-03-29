iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,200 shares, an increase of 254.4% from the February 29th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 409,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,158. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1345 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 65,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,911,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

