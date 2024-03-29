iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.65

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.65 and last traded at $89.59, with a volume of 345212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.69.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.56 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.