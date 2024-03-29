iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $525.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,717,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The company has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $400.45 and a one year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

