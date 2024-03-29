iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.2% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $525.73. 4,717,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $505.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $400.45 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

