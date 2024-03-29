iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.01

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.01 and last traded at $58.01, with a volume of 700456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.65.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.