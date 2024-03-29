iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.68

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.68 and last traded at $55.68, with a volume of 315110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.34.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 26,593 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 99,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $628,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

