Ishares Copper And Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ishares Copper And Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the February 29th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Ishares Copper And Metals Mining ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

ICOP stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153. Ishares Copper And Metals Mining ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $28.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ishares Copper And Metals Mining ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ishares Copper And Metals Mining ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ishares Copper And Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 75.00% of Ishares Copper And Metals Mining ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ishares Copper And Metals Mining ETF Company Profile

The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

