Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.13

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.13 and last traded at $44.13, with a volume of 477885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.24.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

