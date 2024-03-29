Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.76

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.76 and last traded at $45.76, with a volume of 19207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.15.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $713.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQAL. Reliant Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $13,068,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 393.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 87,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 32,852 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 23,642 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.