Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lowered by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,876 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.4% of Caprock Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $444.01. The company had a trading volume of 36,839,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,533,704. The company has a 50 day moving average of $433.84 and a 200 day moving average of $399.66. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

