Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Winch Advisory Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 4.4% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $444.01. The stock had a trading volume of 36,839,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,533,704. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.66. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

