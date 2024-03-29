Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.83

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.83 and last traded at $49.71, with a volume of 28999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

