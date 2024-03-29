Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the February 29th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. 6,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,462. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMV. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 24,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,204.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

