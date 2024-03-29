Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the February 29th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
BSMV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. 6,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,462. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $21.73.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
