Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the February 29th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSJT remained flat at $21.18 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,913. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1146 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
