Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the February 29th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJT remained flat at $21.18 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,913. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1146 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 61,937 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $551,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

