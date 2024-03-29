Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the February 29th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJT remained flat at $21.18 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,913. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1146 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 61,937 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $551,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

