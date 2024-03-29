Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the February 29th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 238,242 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $933,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.29. 484,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,163. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

