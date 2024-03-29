Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the February 29th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 60,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.73. 70,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,687. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1142 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

