International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $191.93 and last traded at $190.96. 3,742,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 5,135,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

