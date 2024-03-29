Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the February 29th total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Strength

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interactive Strength stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Interactive Strength at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Strength alerts:

Interactive Strength Stock Performance

Interactive Strength stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 340,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,164. Interactive Strength has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.

Interactive Strength Company Profile

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. It offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.