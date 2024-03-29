Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 232.0% from the February 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 4,349.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund Price Performance

INSI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. 8,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,553. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

Insight Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Insight Select Income Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

