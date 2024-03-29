Insider Selling: Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Chairman Sells 35,704 Shares of Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $2,066,547.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Barbara Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,219,921.35.

On Friday, February 2nd, Barbara Smith sold 60,166 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $3,085,312.48.

On Thursday, January 18th, Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34.

Shares of CMC stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $58.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,294. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $59.81.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. UBS Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,477,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 241.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279,617 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,834,000 after acquiring an additional 527,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,450,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,159,000 after acquiring an additional 487,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

