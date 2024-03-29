Inscription Capital LLC Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 46,546 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,278,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,409. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $197.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.13 and its 200 day moving average is $106.42.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $114,115.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

