Inscription Capital LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

NASDAQ:QQQM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,242. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.47 and a fifty-two week high of $184.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.83 and a 200-day moving average of $164.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

