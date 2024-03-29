Inscription Capital LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $491,800.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,452,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $491,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,452,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,635 shares of company stock worth $24,020,621. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.70. 2,519,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,214. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 105.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

