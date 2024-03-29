Inscription Capital LLC Invests $288,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,856 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 24,459 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 458,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 21,408 shares during the period. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,560,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,486. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.53.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

