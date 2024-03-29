Inscription Capital LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Inscription Capital LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 673,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 645,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,035,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after acquiring an additional 22,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 320,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 35,845 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.73. 26,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,596. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.38. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.71 and a twelve month high of $65.84. The company has a market cap of $532.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

