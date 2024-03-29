Inscription Capital LLC Has $208,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,501. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

